U.S. Army SIGINT and EW systems nab $482 million contract for General Dynamics

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy General Dynamics. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. General Dynamics Mission Systems has signed a contract worth $481.6 million to help the U.S. Army maintain a signals-intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic-warfare (EW) system for military ground vehicles.

The installed AN/MLQ-44 Prophet-Enhanced SIGINT vetronics systems are used by Army ground troops to perform 24-hour, all-weather, near-real-time tactical SIGINT/EW for use by brigade combat teams and battlefield surveillance brigades.

According to information from General Dynamics, the Prophet Enhanced system is interoperable on the global SIGINT front, delivers collected data to common databases for access by the intelligence community, and can reposition its collection capability on the battlefield to support evolving situations.

General Dynamics expects the work on this contract to be complete by January 2028.