100GbE SOSA™ Development Kit Includes 64 GS/s Direct RF Option

This next-generation 3U OpenVPX Benchtop Development Platform (WS3A01-Sx) is both SOSA™-aligned and 100Gb Ethernet capable, and is designed from the ground up to economically speed development of 100GbE applications that are aligned with SOSA™. The stock Kit includes a 3U Chassis, Backplane, Chassis Manager, FPGA Board, 100GbE Switch, SBC, VITA blocks, and MIL-DTL-38999 cable. Also included are two ADC/DAC options: Gen 3 RFSoC Card or Jariet 64 GS/s Direct RF Card.



Overall System Features

Front-loading, air-cooled system with conduction-cooled boards

Seven 3U OpenVPX slots with SOSA-aligned backplane profiles One 14.6.11 Payload Three 14.6.11 Empty Payload (for expansion) One 14.2.16 I/O-intensive SBC One 14.4.14 100GbE Switch One VITA 62 Power Supply – 12V-Heavy

25 Gbps Line Rates on Data and Expansion Planes 25/40/100Gb Ethernet SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR InfiniBand Gen 3/4 PCI Express Custom protocols up to 25Gbps per lane

VITA 66.5C and VITA 67.3C for payload slots

Four MIL-DTL-38999 SOSA-aligned circular connectors with 19 RF connections, and one MIL-DTL-38999 Cable

Multiple levels of hardware and software security

Chassis Manager

SOSA-aligned and VITA 46.11 compliant

Enables control, maintenance, and security functions

One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU5EG)

Supports MIL-STD-1553

100Gb Ethernet Switch

40/100Gb Ethernet Data Plane Switch 6.4Tb/s switching capacity Industry-leading, true cut through latency

1/10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet Control Plane Switch Layer-2 Wire-Speed Switching Engine

Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs (XCZU5EG)

FPGA Processor + I/O Card

One Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA (XCVU7P)

One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU7EV)

ADC/DAC Option #1 : Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ Gen 3 RFSoC ADC: 4 Channel, 5.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution DAC: 4 Channel, 10.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution

: Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ Gen 3 RFSoC ADC/DAC Option #2 : Jariet Technologies Electra-MA ADC: 2 Channel, 64.0GSps Sample Rate, 10 bit Resolution DAC: 2 Channel, 64.0GSps Sample Rate, 10 bit Resolution

: Jariet Technologies Electra-MA

Single Board Computer (SBC)

Intel Intel Xeon® E-2176M

Up to 32 GB DDR4 at 2,400 MT/s with ECC

Up to 256 GB high-performance NVMe onboard storage

Application Development