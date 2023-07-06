Military Embedded Systems

100GbE SOSA™ Development Kit Includes 64 GS/s Direct RF Option

WS3A01-SxThis next-generation 3U OpenVPX Benchtop Development Platform (WS3A01-Sx) is both SOSA™-aligned and 100Gb Ethernet capable, and is designed from the ground up to economically speed development of 100GbE applications that are aligned with SOSA™. The stock Kit includes a 3U Chassis, Backplane, Chassis Manager, FPGA Board, 100GbE Switch, SBC, VITA blocks, and MIL-DTL-38999 cable. Also included are two ADC/DAC options: Gen 3 RFSoC Card or Jariet 64 GS/s Direct RF Card.
 
Overall System Features

  • Front-loading, air-cooled system with conduction-cooled boards
  • Seven 3U OpenVPX slots with SOSA-aligned backplane profiles
    • One 14.6.11 Payload
    • Three 14.6.11 Empty Payload (for expansion)
    • One 14.2.16 I/O-intensive SBC
    • One 14.4.14 100GbE Switch
    • One VITA 62 Power Supply – 12V-Heavy
  • 25 Gbps Line Rates on Data and Expansion Planes
    • 25/40/100Gb Ethernet
    • SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR InfiniBand
    • Gen 3/4 PCI Express
    • Custom protocols up to 25Gbps per lane
  • VITA 66.5C and VITA 67.3C for payload slots
  • Four MIL-DTL-38999 SOSA-aligned circular connectors with 19 RF connections, and one MIL-DTL-38999 Cable
  • Multiple levels of hardware and software security

Chassis Manager

  • SOSA-aligned and VITA 46.11 compliant
  • Enables control, maintenance, and security functions
  • One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU5EG)
  • Supports MIL-STD-1553 

100Gb Ethernet Switch

  • 40/100Gb Ethernet Data Plane Switch
    • 6.4Tb/s switching capacity
    • Industry-leading, true cut through latency
  • 1/10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet Control Plane Switch
    • Layer-2 Wire-Speed Switching Engine
  • Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs (XCZU5EG)

FPGA Processor + I/O Card

  • One Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA (XCVU7P)
  • One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU7EV)
  • ADC/DAC Option #1: Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ Gen 3 RFSoC
    • ADC: 4 Channel, 5.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution
    • DAC: 4 Channel, 10.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution
  • ADC/DAC Option #2: Jariet Technologies Electra-MA
    • ADC: 2 Channel, 64.0GSps Sample Rate, 10 bit Resolution
    • DAC: 2 Channel, 64.0GSps Sample Rate, 10 bit Resolution

Single Board Computer (SBC)

  • Intel Intel Xeon® E-2176M
  • Up to 32 GB DDR4 at 2,400 MT/s with ECC
  • Up to 256 GB high-performance NVMe onboard storage

Application Development

  • Standard support delivered with all systems
  • Optional full Board Support Package
    • Enables customization of Zynq PS and PL for security
    • Provides fast and robust HDL-based environment
Featured Companies

Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Website
