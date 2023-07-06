100GbE SOSA™ Development Kit Includes 64 GS/s Direct RF Option

100GbE SOSA™ Development Kit Includes 64 GS/s Direct RF OptionEletter Product
This next-generation 3U OpenVPX Benchtop Development Platform (WS3A01-Sx) is both SOSA™-aligned and 100Gb Ethernet capable, and is designed from the ground up to economically speed development of 100GbE applications that are aligned with SOSA™. The stock Kit includes a 3U Chassis, Backplane, Chassis Manager, FPGA Board, 100GbE Switch, SBC, VITA blocks, and MIL-DTL-38999 cable. Also included are two ADC/DAC options: Gen 3 RFSoC Card or Jariet 64 GS/s Direct RF Card.
Overall System Features
- Front-loading, air-cooled system with conduction-cooled boards
- Seven 3U OpenVPX slots with SOSA-aligned backplane profiles
- One 14.6.11 Payload
- Three 14.6.11 Empty Payload (for expansion)
- One 14.2.16 I/O-intensive SBC
- One 14.4.14 100GbE Switch
- One VITA 62 Power Supply – 12V-Heavy
- 25 Gbps Line Rates on Data and Expansion Planes
- 25/40/100Gb Ethernet
- SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR InfiniBand
- Gen 3/4 PCI Express
- Custom protocols up to 25Gbps per lane
- VITA 66.5C and VITA 67.3C for payload slots
- Four MIL-DTL-38999 SOSA-aligned circular connectors with 19 RF connections, and one MIL-DTL-38999 Cable
- Multiple levels of hardware and software security
Chassis Manager
- SOSA-aligned and VITA 46.11 compliant
- Enables control, maintenance, and security functions
- One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU5EG)
- Supports MIL-STD-1553
100Gb Ethernet Switch
- 40/100Gb Ethernet Data Plane Switch
- 6.4Tb/s switching capacity
- Industry-leading, true cut through latency
- 1/10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet Control Plane Switch
- Layer-2 Wire-Speed Switching Engine
- Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs (XCZU5EG)
FPGA Processor + I/O Card
- One Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA (XCVU7P)
- One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (XCZU7EV)
- ADC/DAC Option #1: Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ Gen 3 RFSoC
- ADC: 4 Channel, 5.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution
- DAC: 4 Channel, 10.0+GSps Sample Rate, 14 bit Resolution
- ADC/DAC Option #2: Jariet Technologies Electra-MA
- ADC: 2 Channel, 64.0GSps Sample Rate, 10 bit Resolution
- DAC: 2 Channel, 64.0GSps Sample Rate, 10 bit Resolution
Single Board Computer (SBC)
- Intel Intel Xeon® E-2176M
- Up to 32 GB DDR4 at 2,400 MT/s with ECC
- Up to 256 GB high-performance NVMe onboard storage
Application Development
- Standard support delivered with all systems
- Optional full Board Support Package
- Enables customization of Zynq PS and PL for security
- Provides fast and robust HDL-based environment