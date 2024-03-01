Altera launched as new standalone company by Intel

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Intel official announced that the company is spinning off their nProgram Solutions Group (PSG) as a standalone company, named Altera, the group’s original name when first acquired by intel in 2015. Altera’s field programmable gate array (FPGA) devices are key components in military sensor and signal procession applications like radar, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and others.

Altera leaders say the potential market is work more than $55 billion-plus market opportunity. The company’s expanded portfolio and roadmap address the growth in the target FPGA markets across cloud, network and edge.

“As customers deal with increasingly complex technological challenges and work to differentiate themselves from their competitors and accelerate time to value, we have an opportunity to reinvigorate the FPGA market,” says Sandra Rivera, Altera’s chief executive officer. “We’re leading with a bold, agile and customer-obsessed approach to deliver programmable solutions and accessible AI across a broad range of applications in the [communications], cloud, data center, embedded, industrial, automotive, and [military-aerospace] market segments.”

Altera officials say they address artificial intelligence (AI) requirements with their FPGA AI Suite and OpenVINO, which generate optimized intellectual property (IP) based on standard frameworks like TensorFlow and Pytorch. Altera’s FPGAs integrate critical AI inferencing capabilities to better intercept evolving standards, like PCI Express, CXL, Ethernet and 6G wireless, according to a company release.

In addition to the name change announcement, Altera announced new products and services, including:

Agilex 9 is now in volume production: offers fast data converters, which are ideal for radar and military-aerospace applications that require high-bandwidth mixed-signal FPGAs.

Agilex 7 F-series and I-series devices are released to production: With 2x better fabric performance per watt versus competing FPGAs, they are tailored toward high-bandwidth compute applications like data center, networking, and defense.

Agilex 5 is now broadly available: is 1.6x better performance per watt versus competing products. It is geared toward embedded and edge applications.

Coming soon: Agilex 3. It will bring a low-power line of FPGAs to low-complexity functions for cloud, communications, and intelligent edge applications.

To learn more about Altera, view the Intel FPGA Vision Webcast on demand.