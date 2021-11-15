Analog Devices Honored with Electronics Industry 2021 Awards

Press Release

Nov 11 2021 -Wilmington, MA. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) recently received four Electronics Industry 2021 Awards presented by Datateam Business Media.

The Electronics Industry Awards honor the best professionals, products, projects, and companies across the electronics sector

ADI received awards in the following categories:

Environmental Leadership Award—This award honors sustainability, environmental achievement, and leadership within the electronics sector.

Excellence in Innovation Award— ADAR3000 beam forming integrated circuit (BFIC)

Aerospace/Military/Defense Product of the Year Award—ADAR3000 BFIC

Embedded Solution Product of the Year Award—MAX78000 artificial intelligence microcontroller; also received "Highly Commended" distinction in the Internet of Things Product of the Year category.

“Analog Devices is extremely pleased to have won four prestigious Electronics Industry Awards,” said Jackie Rutter, Senior Director of Demand Generation and Marketing at Analog Devices. “It’s wonderful to see that our ongoing efforts and investments in innovation and sustainability are making a strong impact across the industry and continue to benefit our customers.”

Established in 2018, the Electronics Industry Awards annually recognize the best people, products, and business practices at the forefront of innovation. The awards winners are determined by a 50/50 weighted decision from an industry vote and a panel of expert judges to ensure the winners are selected for technical expertise and outstanding reputations.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.