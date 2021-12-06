Military Embedded Systems

Contract for multi-domain software and hardware signed between SRC and AFRL

December 06, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Image courtesy SRC Inc.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. Defense R&D company SRC has garnered a contract worth $14 million with the for Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to work on Multi-domain Agile Condor Enhancements (MDACE) software prototype and hardware.

Under the terms of the contract, SRC is set to conduct research and development on technologies that increase perception, adaptability, reconfigurability, resiliency, self-optimization, security, and autonomy for energy-efficient agile Air Force platforms. The resulting enhancements, say company officials, are hoped to deliver innovative edge capabilities that support strategic, operational, and tactical real-time processing on scalable, high-performance embedded computing systems.

SRC's original Agile Condor high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) architecture -- made up of advanced hardware, software, and processing algorithms intended for very size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained environments -- enables sensor-agnostic, onboard, real-time data processing to deliver actionable intelligence to the warfighter.

