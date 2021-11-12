EIZO Releases First OpenVPX 3U Graphics Output Card Designed for Embedded GPGPU Processing and AI Applications Based on NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Press Release

Altamonte Springs, Florida, November 9, 2021 – EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a provider of ruggedized graphics and video products, has introduced the Condor GR5-A2000 – the first OpenVPX 3U form factor graphics & GPGPU card to be brought to aerospace and other rugged markets that hosts the NVIDIA RTX™ A2000 embedded GPU and supports four Single-Link DVI-D outputs.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the Condor GR5-A2000 delivers real-time GPGPU processing and GPU-based computing with 2,560 NVIDIA CUDA cores, 20 RT Cores (2nd generation), and 80 Tensor Cores (3rd generation). This single-slot solution provides embedded systems with up to 2x the throughput for matrix operations than previous generations for intensive workloads such as multi-sensor processing, neural network training, and Digital Signal Processing (DSP).

In addition, the Condor GR5-A2000 supports PCI Express Gen 4 (4x or 8x lane), which provides double the bandwidth than previous models, resulting in increased data-transfer speeds for applications such as Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), 3D rendering, unmanned systems, and in simulation environments.

The Condor GR5-A2000 offers up to 9.3 TFLOPs of FP32 and INT32 floating-point performance, 8 GB GDDR6 memory with Error Correction Code (ECC), dedicated H.265/H.264 encode and decode engines, and supports NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA NVDEC/NVENC.

John Payne, Senior Product Manager at EIZO Rugged Solutions, said: “The NVIDIA Ampere architecture is a big leap forward with improvements in FP32 processing, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. With support for GEN 4 PCIe, this product is in line with SOSA Technical Standard 1.0, making it an ideal solution for embedded systems.”

“The Condor GR5-A2000, with an 8 GB frame buffer, is the first in a series of products that will support varied video outputs to include industry standards such as DisplayPort and DVI, with future products supporting ARINC 818,” he said.

“The NVIDIA RTX A2000 delivers breakthrough performance combining the latest generation improvements,” said Scott Fitzpatrick, vice president of product marketing at NVIDIA. “The latest embedded solutions offer up to 2x rendering performance, 2x FP32 throughput, as well as hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding for significant increases in both graphics and compute workloads.”

This OpenVPX card will feature additional customizable output configurations supporting 3G-SDI, DVI, and DisplayPort, and will support SOSA-aligned slot profiles in future card variations. This product is offered in air-cooled or conduction-cooled variations. Like all of EIZO Rugged Solutions’ VPX cards, the Condor GR5-A2000 is designed to meet MIL-STD-810 and aerospace specifications for temperature, shock, vibration, and power.