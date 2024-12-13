EW-equipped solutions from Jariet Technologies spotlighted at AOC 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Jariet Technologies

61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. RF data-converter company Jariet Technologies is highlighting its 64 GS/sec direct RF sampling converter at this week's annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention.

The 64 GS/sec, 36 GHz 2T2R ELECTRA-MA integrated circuit from Jariet -- a fabless semiconductor company specializing in RF sampling data converters -- is qualified and released for use by active troops.

Jariet's ultra-high-sample-rate analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converfters (ADCs/DACs) also include multichannel parts spanning 40 GS/sec - 64 GS/sec and 100 MHz - 36 GHz.

Showgoers may visit the Jariet booth at #1102.