EW-equipped solutions from Jariet Technologies spotlighted at AOC 2024

News

December 13, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Jariet Technologies

61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. RF data-converter company Jariet Technologies is highlighting its 64 GS/sec direct RF sampling converter at this week's annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention. 

The 64 GS/sec, 36 GHz 2T2R ELECTRA-MA integrated circuit from Jariet -- a fabless semiconductor company specializing in RF sampling data converters -- is qualified and released for use by active troops.

Jariet's ultra-high-sample-rate analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converfters (ADCs/DACs) also include multichannel parts spanning 40 GS/sec - 64 GS/sec and 100 MHz - 36 GHz.

Showgoers may visit the Jariet booth at #1102.

Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Unmanned
