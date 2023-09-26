Military Embedded Systems

EW mission capabilities on F-22 will continue with new accord between BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin

News

September 26, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

MERRIMACK, N.H. BAE Systems signed a five-year contract with Lockheed Martin to sustain the AN/ALR-94 advanced digital electronic warfare (EW) system for the F-22 Raptor, the aircraft used by the U.S. Air Force as an air superiority fighter jet. 

Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems will continue to manage EW system repairs and upgrades, supplier logistics, test-equipment maintenance, spare parts, and engineering support in the interest of maintaining the F-22's EW readiness. BAE Systems -- the original manufacturer of the AN/ALR-94 EW system -- has performed life cycle management on the system since the inception of the F-22.

According to the contract announcement from BAE Systems, the AN/ALR-94 system enables the Raptor pilots to identify, monitor, analyze, and rapidly respond to potential threats in signal-dense and contested environments. 

 

