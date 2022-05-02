EW, other training systems for U.S. Navy to be bid on by Huntington Ingalls Industries

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Huntington Ingalls Industries photo. McLEAN, Va. Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has won two tactical training systems contracts with the Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake: The first is for aircrew electronic warfare (EW) tactical training, with the multiple-award, indefinite quantity/indefinite delivery (ID/IQ) accord having a total ceiling value of $249 million.

The other contract -- also a multiple-award, ID/IQ contract -- is intended for development of a tactical integrated threat/target training system. The total ceiling value of this second contract is $92 million. Both of these have a five-year continuous ordering period.

Under the terms of the five-year continuous-ordering contracts, HII will have the opportunity to bid on task orders to provide research, development, engineering, sustainment, upgrades, integration, testing, and cybersecurity for the U.S. Navy’s tactical and EW threat systems and tactical threat systems.