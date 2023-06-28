Extreme Engineering Solutions' XChange3030 is a Rugged 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch Built for Extreme Environments

The XChange3030 by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet switch with Layer 2 switching and optional Layer 3 routing. These switches provide unparalleled data transmission speeds while maintaining a power-balanced design, ensuring efficient cooling and remarkable versatility to meet the demands of modern networking solutions.

Features

Non-blocking, full wire-speed Ethernet switch

Layer 2 switching with extensive IEEE protocol and IETF RFC support

Layer 3 routing when paired with the XChange6300 Cisco IOS-XE® Gigabit Ethernet Embedded Services Router (optional)

Six 40GBASE-KR4 Gigabit Ethernet ports

Six 10GBASE-KR Gigabit Ethernet ports

Two 10GBASE-T Gigabit Ethernet ports

One front panel optical Ethernet port

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

Conduction cooling

IPv4 and IPv6 support

Support for jumbo frames up to 10 kB

IEEE 1588v2 transparent clocking support

SSH and SNMP server support

XMC site (optional)

VITA 46.11 Tier 1 and Tier 2 IPMI Controller (IPMC) (optional)

Configurable High-Speed Ethernet

The XChange3030 provides six backplane 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports, six backplane 10GBASE-KR Ethernet ports, two backplane 10GBASE-T Ethernet ports, and one front panel optical Ethernet port. The XChange3030 delivers full wire-speed across all of its ports and supports jumbo frames up to 10 kB. It also supports IPv6 and a comprehensive set of IETF RFCs and IEEE protocols.

As a fully managed Layer 2 switch, the XChange3030 supports features such as VLANs (IEEE 802.1Q), LACP, STP, RSTP, PVRST, MSTP, SNMP, flow control, port mirroring, port authentication (IEEE 802.1x), Quality of Service (QoS), ACL, IGMP, and LLDP.

Host Embedded Router to Add Secure Networking Functionality

The XChange3030 can also optionally host an XChange6300 Cisco IOS-XE® Gigabit Ethernet Embedded Services Router.

To meet the needs of demanding mobile and embedded networking applications, the XChange6300 ESR provides onboard hardware encryption to off-load encryption processing, radio aware routing (RAR) with support for the latest Dynamic Link Exchange Protocol (DLEP), support for IPv6, integrated threat control with Cisco IOS-XE® firewalls and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Quality of Service (QoS). The XChange6300 ESR uses the same Cisco IOS-XE® that IT staffs in the military, energy, public safety, and other industries are already trained on, enabling these organizations to expand their network to personnel, equipment, facilities, and vehicles at the edge of the network – warfighters on the battlefield, mines and drilling platforms, natural disaster mobile command centers – without any additional training.

