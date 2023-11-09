Extreme Engineering Solutions' XPand6240 is an Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processor-Based Rugged Small Form Factor (SFF) COTS System

Eletter Product

The XPand6240 by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is is a true Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) rugged system based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors and a Gigabit Ethernet switch optionally hosting an XChange6300 Cisco IOS-XE® Gigabit Ethernet Embedded Services Router. The XPand6240 is one of many rugged embedded computing systems available from X-ES.

Features

12 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet switch ports

One 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet SBC port

Includes one XPedite7770 Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor-based 3U VPX SBC

Includes one XChange3031 Gigabit Ethernet switch with Layer 2 switching

Layer 2 switching with extensive IEEE protocol and IETF RFC support (optional)

Includes one XChange6300 Cisco IOS-XE® Gigabit Ethernet Embedded Services Router (optional)

Supports one removable memory module (optional)

Small Form Factor (SFF) sub-½ ATR system

Conduction- and convection- cooled chassis

Integrated 28 VDC power supply

MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-704F qualifiable*

Environmentally sealed

High-Performance Embedded Processing

The XPand6240's first slot supports the XPedite7770 Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor-based 3U VPX SBC, offering a variety of I/O to the J2 connector and secure processing performance. An additional module, such as a Solid-State Storage card, can optionally be hosted via the integrated XMC site.

The XPand6240's second slot supports the XChange3031 3U VPX Gigabit Ethernet switch. The XChange3031 can be configured as a fully managed Layer 2 switch. The XChange3031 delivers full wire-speed across all of its ports and supports jumbo packets up to 10 kB. It supports IPv6 and a comprehensive set of IETF RFCs and IEEE protocols.

Host Embedded Router to Add Secure Networking Functionality

The XPand6240 can also optionally host an XChange6300 Cisco IOS-XE® Gigabit Ethernet Embedded Services Router.

To meet the needs of demanding mobile and embedded networking applications, the XChange6300 ESR provides onboard hardware encryption to off-load encryption processing, radio aware routing (RAR) with support for the latest Dynamic Link Exchange Protocol (DLEP), support for IPv6, integrated threat control with Cisco IOS-XE® firewalls and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Quality of Service (QoS). The XChange6300 ESR uses the same Cisco IOS-XE® that IT staffs in the military, energy, public safety, and other industries are already trained on, enabling these organizations to expand their network to personnel, equipment, facilities, and vehicles at the edge of the network – warfighters on the battlefield, mines and drilling platforms, natural disaster mobile command centers – without any additional training.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% US-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® processor-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].