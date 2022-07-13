HDx™ Series – High-Density, Small Form Factor

Eletter Product



From soldiers to first responders, modern tactical equipment must be robust, reliable and compact with minimal weight. ITT Cannon’s high-density, small form factor HDx™ Series is just that. With a breakaways or screw-lock coupling options for rapid mating, this miniature interconnect solution enables critical USB, HDMI or Ethernet data transmission in a small form factor (SFF) design.