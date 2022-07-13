HDx™ Series – High-Density, Small Form Factor

HDx™ Series – High-Density, Small Form FactorEletter Product
From soldiers to first responders, modern tactical equipment must be robust, reliable and compact with minimal weight. ITT Cannon’s high-density, small form factor HDx™ Series is just that. With a breakaways or screw-lock coupling options for rapid mating, this miniature interconnect solution enables critical USB, HDMI or Ethernet data transmission in a small form factor (SFF) design.
- Lite weight, compact design
- Ultra-high density layouts
- Signal & power configurations
- Support high speed data - USB® 3.1 Gen1 up to 5Gbit/s, Ethernet up to 10Gbit/s, HDMI® up to 8.16 Gbit/s
- Watertight sealing up to 20 meter depth
- High-durability with 5,000 mating cycles
- Anti-glare, non-reflective plating
- Break-away or Threaded Locking Options