HDx™ Series – High-Density, Small Form Factor

HDx™ SeriesFrom soldiers to first responders, modern tactical equipment must be robust, reliable and compact with minimal weight. ITT Cannon’s high-density, small form factor HDx™ Series is just that. With a breakaways or screw-lock coupling options for rapid mating, this miniature interconnect solution enables critical USB, HDMI or Ethernet data transmission in a small form factor (SFF) design. 

  • Lite weight, compact design
  • Ultra-high density layouts
  • Signal & power configurations
  • Support high speed data - USB® 3.1 Gen1 up to 5Gbit/s, Ethernet up to 10Gbit/s, HDMI® up to 8.16 Gbit/s
  • Watertight sealing up to 20 meter depth
  • High-durability with 5,000 mating cycles
  • Anti-glare, non-reflective plating
  • Break-away or Threaded Locking Options
     
