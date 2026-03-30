High-Performance Signal Processing and Embedded Computing Seminar Registration Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Embedded computing provider Annapolis Micro Systems is hosting its 5th Annual High-Performance Signal Processing & Embedded Computing Seminar and Open House at its Annapolis headquarters on May 5, 2026. The event is free and is now open for registration for all customers, partners, and prospects.

The event – following the company’s recent upgrade of its lab and office spaces – will include a seminar in the morning, followed by lunch, with an open house in the afternoon. The morning seminar is slated to include short informative presentations on the topics of:

Demo of 64 GS/s Agilex Direct RF

VITA 100: 2x Density, 4x Data Rates, Plus 4U

Agilex Direct RF: New & Coming Capabilities

Standard Waveform Generation & Spectral Analysis Applications

New App Development Options, Including DFX RTL

Versal RF: DSP Hard Cores & ADC/DAC Options

Demo of New Versal Direct RF

How VNX+ Delivers Powerful Small Packaging

(Note: Topics may be modified based on attendee interest.)

“This year we are excited to feature a whole new agenda, with guest speakers from Altera and AMD,” said Noah Donaldson, Annapolis Micro Systems Chief Technical Officer. “We will cover the latest technologies and architectures for high-performance signal processing and embedded computing, as well as what is coming in the next year. There will be demos that show new Direct RF capabilities, and sessions on how to leverage VNX+ and VITA 100.”

The afternoon open house will feature surface-mount manufacturing demonstrations, product demos, and tours of the renovated lab space. Finger foods and drinks will be available in the afternoon.

Registration is limited to 40 attendees. See the agenda and register here.