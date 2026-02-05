Military Embedded Systems

NanoRF Modules, SOSA Aligned

SV Microwave's newest line of Backplane and Plug-In modules is designed for the NanoRF Connector System and fully aligned to the latest SOSA technical standard. Full compliance with SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) ensures your design is future-proof and compatible with other key VITA standards, including VITA 66.5, VITA 46, and others. These modules are designed for modern embedded computing platforms, delivering ultra-high density, high-frequency RF performance, and seamless modular interoperability.

Features / Benefits

  • SOSA-Aligned Design
  • High-Density RF Performance
  • Hybrid RF/Fiber options
  • Drop-in Compatability

Applications

  • Robust and rugged high-speed cabled solution
  • Mil-Aero
  • SIGINT, EWR, ground base station & communication systems, avionics, radar systems
  • Embedded Systems
  • Unmanned Systems like UAVs and UGVs

