New 3U VPX GPU and FPGA-based board (IC-GRA-VPX3a)

Press Release

Quimper, France, March, 08th 2022 - Interface Concept announced today the new IC-GRA-VPX3a 3U VPX FPGA-based and AMD-Radeon E9171-based graphics processor module that provides a high-performance and low power consumption Computing Card (GPGPU), image processing and video capture (frame grabber) solution needed in today’s compute-intensive applications.

The IC-GRA-VPX3a graphics card features an AMD embedded Radeon™ E9171 Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) coupled to a programmable Xilinx UltraScale FPGA. It turns out to be both a powerful and versatile board. The combination of the on-board FPGA, GPU and capture module makes the IC-GRA-VPX3a extremely scalable so that it can offer multiple solutions in terms of video (ARINC818, STANAG 3350, 3G-SDI) capture and conversion configurations.

The AMD E9171 provides the best performance-per-watt balance for embedded systems with strict thermal constraints, enabling passive cooling for many designs. In addition, its “Polaris” architecture brings a range of improvements in the 14nm technology microchip compared to previous GPU generations, with 1.2 TFLOPS computing capabilities, 4GB video memory and up to 5 video outputs.

Interface Concept has designed a customizable mezzanine FMC card (VITA57.1 compliant) fitted for the IC-GRA-VPX3a card. This FMC card provides differential, loosely single-ended, multi-gigabit signals that can be customized according to your needs. The 3U VPX graphics module supports Microsoft DirectX 12 technology, OpenGL 4.5 and OpenCL. 2.0 (open standard programming software) to provide a higher graphic rendering. It can transfer ultra-high definition over 8Gb/s via 8 PCIe Gen4 lanes.

“The IC-GRA-VPX3a is an all-in-one solution consisting of a GPU, a GPGPU and a video capture solution for use in low-power and harsh environment applications” said Franck Lefèvre, Interface Concept’s Sales Director. The IC-GRA-VPX3a is available in standard, extended and rugged grades in air-cooled and conduction-cooled versions.