Powerhouse processing for real-time data using HBM technology

First open architecture 3U VPX COTS SOSA aligned products
Meet the first open architecture 3U VPX COTS SOSA aligned products to feature high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the Jade® Models 5585 and 5586. Combining three times more FPGA logic, twice the number of DSP engines, a 20-fold boost in memory bandwidth compared to earlier generation devices, plus powerful 100 GigE interfaces ensures significant gains in faster, real-time parallel processing for compute-intensive SWaP applications.
 
Model 5585 features the Xilinx Virtex (R) UltraScale+(TM) HBM FPGA, eight 250 MS/s 16-bit A/D converters and eight programmable DDCs with synchronous acquisition to support phased-array applications. Model 5586: Without data converters, a rapid and efficient processor.

