PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Alta Data Technologies, LLC

Innovative packaging embeds 1553 network controls directly in the cable

This week’s product, the NLINE-U1553 MIL-STD-1553 USB 3 SuperSpeed adapter, brings users all the advanced 1553 bus controller (BC), multi-RT (mRT), and bus monitor (BM) controls of card-board-based products via USB connection. It comes in a small, rugged cable assembly that enables the customer to easily connect with standard 1553 jack connectors, or make their own custom cable with a Lemo break-away standard.

With NLINE Alta has combined the 32-bit 1553 FPGA protocol engine, AltaCore, with a real-time IP/UDP thin server bringing the MIL-STD-1553 protocol engine directly into the 1553-USB cable assembly. The customer can implement their application with the same feature-rich application programming interface, AltaAPI, as used with standard cards – often without even recompiling.

Alta’s new packaging techniques have made this possible. With its own injection molding capability, the company produces a wide variety of cable requirements for programs. If the customer has a particular cable or connector requirement, it can be quickly provided. Later this year, Alta will release Thunderbolt and ARINC-429 versions.

The NLINE-U1553 implements the USB 3 SuperSpeed technology for 1-2 dual redundant, independent 1553 channels. O-scope signal capture is also available on the first channel to troubleshoot bus signals. It is USB 2 backward compatible (but not recommended – as USB 3 offers superior throughput performance).

Combined with the standard AltaAPI software development kit (SDK), and advanced o-scope capabilities to troubleshoot 1553 signals, this product offers 1553 functionality and ease of deployment for aerospace platforms.

Key features include:

• 1-2 Dual Redundant, Independent 1553 busses with USB 3 SuperSpeed. NLINE Package.

• USB 3 SuperSpeed Interface. USB 2 compatible, but not recommended

• Six avionics discrete inputs for MIL-1760 or general use

• O-scope signal capture on first channel

• IRIG-B input, RS-485 discrete, TTL clock, triggers

• Optional NVRAM write disable, two temperature sensors

• Temperature range: Operating - 0-70 degrees Celsius or -40 to +85 Fahrenheit Storage: -55 to 120 F storage.

• One MByte RAM per channel

• Single application and polling interrupts only

• Advanced BITs

BC features

• Variable Framing and Subframing

• Up to 15 Retries Per Message

• Schedule Message Timing in Frames or Intermessage Gap Spacing

• Low and High Priority Aperiodic Scheduling

• Polling Interrupts, No-Ops, Ext Trigger

• Legal and Reserved Mode Codes

• 1553A and 1553B Support 64-Bit, 20 ns

• Time Tags Full Error Injection/Detection

RT Features

• Infinite Linked Data/Mode Code Buffers

• 1553A and 1553B Support – 1760 Startup

• Time Tags with Full Error Injection/Detection

BM features

• Sequential and RT Mapped Monitor

o Auto Start for 1553 UDP Conversion (no coding required!)

• Hardware Trigger (Input and Output)

• 64 bit, 20ns Time Tags, IRIG, Ext Clock Source

For more information, visit the NLINE-U1553 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

• To view the NLINE-U1553 data sheet, click here

• For Mil-STD-1553 reference, click here

• Sales information: https://www.altadt.com/contact/ - tab-id-2