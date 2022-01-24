PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Alta Data Technologies, LLC

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Alta Data Technologies, LLCSponsored Story
January 24, 2022
Innovative packaging embeds 1553 network controls directly in the cable
This week’s product, the NLINE-U1553 MIL-STD-1553 USB 3 SuperSpeed adapter, brings users all the advanced 1553 bus controller (BC), multi-RT (mRT), and bus monitor (BM) controls of card-board-based products via USB connection. It comes in a small, rugged cable assembly that enables the customer to easily connect with standard 1553 jack connectors, or make their own custom cable with a Lemo break-away standard.
With NLINE Alta has combined the 32-bit 1553 FPGA protocol engine, AltaCore, with a real-time IP/UDP thin server bringing the MIL-STD-1553 protocol engine directly into the 1553-USB cable assembly. The customer can implement their application with the same feature-rich application programming interface, AltaAPI, as used with standard cards – often without even recompiling.
Alta’s new packaging techniques have made this possible. With its own injection molding capability, the company produces a wide variety of cable requirements for programs. If the customer has a particular cable or connector requirement, it can be quickly provided. Later this year, Alta will release Thunderbolt and ARINC-429 versions.
The NLINE-U1553 implements the USB 3 SuperSpeed technology for 1-2 dual redundant, independent 1553 channels. O-scope signal capture is also available on the first channel to troubleshoot bus signals. It is USB 2 backward compatible (but not recommended – as USB 3 offers superior throughput performance).
Combined with the standard AltaAPI software development kit (SDK), and advanced o-scope capabilities to troubleshoot 1553 signals, this product offers 1553 functionality and ease of deployment for aerospace platforms.
Key features include:
• 1-2 Dual Redundant, Independent 1553 busses with USB 3 SuperSpeed. NLINE Package.
• USB 3 SuperSpeed Interface. USB 2 compatible, but not recommended
• Six avionics discrete inputs for MIL-1760 or general use
• O-scope signal capture on first channel
• IRIG-B input, RS-485 discrete, TTL clock, triggers
• Optional NVRAM write disable, two temperature sensors
• Temperature range: Operating - 0-70 degrees Celsius or -40 to +85 Fahrenheit Storage: -55 to 120 F storage.
• One MByte RAM per channel
• Single application and polling interrupts only
• Advanced BITs
BC features
• Variable Framing and Subframing
• Up to 15 Retries Per Message
• Schedule Message Timing in Frames or Intermessage Gap Spacing
• Low and High Priority Aperiodic Scheduling
• Polling Interrupts, No-Ops, Ext Trigger
• Legal and Reserved Mode Codes
• 1553A and 1553B Support 64-Bit, 20 ns
• Time Tags Full Error Injection/Detection
RT Features
• Infinite Linked Data/Mode Code Buffers
• 1553A and 1553B Support – 1760 Startup
• Time Tags with Full Error Injection/Detection
BM features
• Sequential and RT Mapped Monitor
o Auto Start for 1553 UDP Conversion (no coding required!)
• Hardware Trigger (Input and Output)
• 64 bit, 20ns Time Tags, IRIG, Ext Clock Source
For more information, visit the NLINE-U1553 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
• To view the NLINE-U1553 data sheet, click here
• For Mil-STD-1553 reference, click here
• Sales information: https://www.altadt.com/contact/ - tab-id-2
Featured Companies
Alta Data Technologies
Rio Rancho, NM 87124