PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis MicroSystems WILDSTAR SAF1 Small Form Factor Module

September 30, 2024
This week’s product, the Annapolis Microsystems WILDSTAR SAF1 Small Form Factor Module (WSSAF1), is a Direct RF solution that integrates the Intel Altera Agilex 9 MCP1 Direct RF-Series field-programmable gate array (FPGA). The solution is deployed as a standalone unit for military edge applications close to the sensor and in other tight-envelope man-portable environments.
The WASSAF1 delivers high-performance processing and four channels each of 64 GSps A/D and D/A converting at 10-bit resolution. It also includes options for back-end personalization, NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin GPU/CPU processing, and a development kit.
General features
- WMSAF1 includes one Intel Agilex Direct RF-Series AGRW014 FPGA (Other configurations also available – contact factory for part number options)
- 1,437 logic elements
- 9,020 18×19 multipliers
- 190 Mb embedded memory
- Quad-core Arm
- 58G PAM-4, 32G NRZ XCVR
- WISM00 RF card provides analog front-end personalization
- Optional WISD00 digital card provides back-end personalization
- Optional WISD11 NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module
- Optional development kit
- Mechanical and environmental
- Available with +85 °C ambient air temperature or card edge support and -55 °C power-on
- Available with -55 °C to +105 °C storage temperature
On-board features
- 4 GB DDR4 SDRAM
- 32 Gbytes eMMC NAND drive
- 10 GBase-T Ethernet
- One GBase-T Ethernet
- On-board PLL/VCO sample lock
- Internal or external reference clock
- Two RS232 UARTs
- Eight expansion GPIO (LVCMOS)
- One RS422 GPIO port
- JTAG port
More ADC/DAC channels
To get more ADC/DAC channels and the same Agilex 9 Direct RF capability in a 3U VPX form factor, see the WILDSTAR 3AE1 3U OpenVPX Board.
WILD100 EcoSystem
The Annapolis WILD100 EcoSystem of products-- most of which were developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS)-- is an interoperable portfolio of rugged high-performance OpenVPX COTS boards and systems that are used for challenging data-acquisition, digital signal processing, and data storage applications.
For more information, visit the WSSAF1 switch page here, the WC31DH chassis page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the WSSAF1 switch data sheet, click here.
- To view the WSSAF1 option sheet, click here.
- For information on the Annapolis SOSA Aligned Ecosystem, click here.
- To learn about Annapolis Development Tools, click here.
- For sales information, contact [email protected]