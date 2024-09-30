PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis MicroSystems WILDSTAR SAF1 Small Form Factor Module

This week’s product, the Annapolis Microsystems WILDSTAR SAF1 Small Form Factor Module (WSSAF1), is a Direct RF solution that integrates the Intel Altera Agilex 9 MCP1 Direct RF-Series field-programmable gate array (FPGA). The solution is deployed as a standalone unit for military edge applications close to the sensor and in other tight-envelope man-portable environments.

The WASSAF1 delivers high-performance processing and four channels each of 64 GSps A/D and D/A converting at 10-bit resolution. It also includes options for back-end personalization, NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin GPU/CPU processing, and a development kit.

General features

WMSAF1 includes one Intel Agilex Direct RF-Series AGRW014 FPGA (Other configurations also available – contact factory for part number options) 1,437 logic elements 9,020 18×19 multipliers 190 Mb embedded memory Quad-core Arm 58G PAM-4, 32G NRZ XCVR

WISM00 RF card provides analog front-end personalization

Optional WISD00 digital card provides back-end personalization

Optional WISD11 NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module

Optional development kit

Mechanical and environmental Available with +85 °C ambient air temperature or card edge support and -55 °C power-on Available with -55 °C to +105 °C storage temperature



On-board features

4 GB DDR4 SDRAM

32 Gbytes eMMC NAND drive

10 GBase-T Ethernet

One GBase-T Ethernet

On-board PLL/VCO sample lock

Internal or external reference clock

Two RS232 UARTs

Eight expansion GPIO (LVCMOS)

One RS422 GPIO port

JTAG port

More ADC/DAC channels

To get more ADC/DAC channels and the same Agilex 9 Direct RF capability in a 3U VPX form factor, see the WILDSTAR 3AE1 3U OpenVPX Board.

WILD100 EcoSystem

The Annapolis WILD100 EcoSystem of products-- most of which were developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS)-- is an interoperable portfolio of rugged high-performance OpenVPX COTS boards and systems that are used for challenging data-acquisition, digital signal processing, and data storage applications.

For more information, visit the WSSAF1 switch page here, the WC31DH chassis page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

