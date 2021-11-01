PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: WILD VPX Chassis Manager (WABGMO)

This week’s product, the WILD VPX Chassis Manager (WABGMO), is aligned to VITA 46.11 and enables critical chassis control, maintenance, and security functions. Developed in alignment with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, Edition 1.0, the WABGMO is available as a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solution.

Made in the USA, the highly-integrated module provides access to plug in card (PIC) JTAG and Maintenance ports, CLK1 usage via on-board Zynq FPGA, network functions, and some optional advanced security functions.

For security, the Chassis Manager implements security signal interfaces and a Xilinx UltraScale+ Zynq ZU5EG MPSoC and latest Microsemi PolarFire FPGA, which can be end-user modified with the optional BSP.

Additional features include:

• Support for 3U and 6U OpenVPX backplanes

• Xilinx UltraScale+ ZU5EG MPSoC running Linux for CHmC

• Support for as many as 16 slots for JTAG and maintenance port aggregation/muxing

• Direct attachment to backplane or carrier card

• Cabled or backplane interface for I/O functions

• Optional BSP enabling customization of Zynq PS, PL for security

• Support for MIL-STD-1553 and VITA 66/67 (optical/RF)

100Gb Ethernet SOSA Aligned Demo

Annapolis engineers leveraged WABGMO in a demonstration of 100Gb Ethernet products that were developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard. These products include:

• WILD100 7-Slot 3U OpenVPX SOSA-Aligned Chassis (WC3170)

• WILD100 7-Slot 3U OpenVPX Backplane (W13610)

• WILD Chassis Manager (WABGM0)

• WILDSTAR 3XBP 3U OpenVPX FPGA Processor (WB3XBP)

• WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E10 3U OpenVPX Switch (WP3E10)

The company guarantees seamless 100GbE system integration as they design and manufacture every product.

For additional chassis manager options, Annapolis engineers also offer the WILD WABGM2 Chassis Manager, which has an optional 3rd connector which adds 1/10GBASE-T Ethernet, a second MIL-1553 Interface, and three additional Zynq PL HSS.

For more information, check out the WABGMO page at www.annapmicro.com/products/wabgm0/

Resources:

• Annapolis SOSA Aligned Ecosystem: https://www.annapmicro.com/annapolis-microsystems/sosa/

• Annapolis Development Tools: https://www.annapmicro.com/product-category/development-tools/

• Sales information: [email protected]

