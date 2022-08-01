PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES XCalibur4840 D-2700 processor-based 6U VPX-REDI Module

Military Embedded Systems

XCalibur4840 D-2700 processor-based 6U VPX-REDI Module

August 01, 2022

This week’s product, Extreme Engineering Solutions’ (X-ES’) XCalibur4840 6U VPX-REDI Module, is a single-board computer (SBC) based on the Intel D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. It is targeted at computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR), radar, and other mission-critical defense systems.

Intel Advantage

The Intel Xeon D-2700 processors are power-efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) packages with integrated 40 Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed connectivity. Offering significant improvements over existing Xeon D processors in terms of sheer processing power and memory density, Ice Lake-D technology is ideal for computationally heavy applications. With native temperature support between -40˚C and up to 85˚C and featuring high-density BGA packages, these processors are built to support rugged applications in more diverse conditions than ever before.

Xeon D-2700 series (HCC) products provide maximum processing capabilities in as many as 20 cores for high-performance computing with four memory channels. These new processors come with full support from Intel’s Internet of Things Group (IOTG). Intel has committed to 15-year availability for this new family of processors, making them a reliable component in solutions for years to come.

More Speed Features

The XCalibur4840 provides incredible speed with two 40GBASE-KR4, two 1000BASE-X, and two 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates as much as 64 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in four channels and as much as 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to many I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

The XCalibur4840 comes with additional expansion capabilities by including two integrated XMC/PMC sites. These sites each include a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel Xeon D processor and X12d+X8d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors. Additionally, each mezzanine site offers a single PMC connector, which provides a build option for P64s or X38s to the VPX backplane connectors.

Security Features

The XCalibur4840 integrates SecureCOTS technology with a Microsemi PolarFire FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Other Features

  • SKUs available with native extended temperature support
  • Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX slot profiles
  • Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48
  • One x16 PCIe Gen3 interface and one x4 PCIe Gen2 interface
  • Two USB 2.0 ports
  • Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports
  • Wind River VxWorks BSP
  • X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) BSP
  • Contact factory for SATA or PCIe Gen4 availability
  • Contact factory for availability of Green Hills INTEGRITY, QNX Neutrino, and LynuxWorks LynxOS BSPs, as well as Microsoft Windows drivers

For more information, visit the XCalibur4840 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

  • To view the XCalibur4840 data sheet, click here.
  • For more on X-ES’ Intel Xeon Ice Lake-D offerings, click here.
  • For more on X-ES’ 6U VPX offerings, click here.
  • For sales information, click here.

 

 

