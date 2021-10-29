Military Embedded Systems

Radar threat system simulator from Georgia Tech research arm nabs $770 million Air Force contract

News

October 29, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ATLANTA. Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp. (GTARC), the nonprofit research arm of the Georgia Institute of Technology, has won a $770 million sole-source award from the U.S. Air Force to build a radar threat system simulator for military aircrew training activities.

According to the terms of the agreement, GTARC will provide the Advanced Radar Threat System--Variant 1, plus technical data and training support to the Air Force under the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract, according to the recent award announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The Air Force intends to deploy the system to train pilots of different military aircraft platforms to defend against surface-to-air missiles.

The DoD expects GTARC to complete the work in late October of 2027.

