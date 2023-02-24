Real-Time Defense Systems Response Will Require PCIe 5.0

Real-Time Defense Systems Response Will Require PCIe 5.0Whitepaper
February 24, 2023
Today’s modern defense systems exploit massive volumes of data to provide warfighters with more accurate, complete intel.
This paper examines the critically important interconnect technology and ecosystem built around Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) standards and specifically, how the emerging PCIe 5.0 protocol benefits a new generation of rugged, deployable application platforms. Gen 5.0 doubles the bandwidth over the Gen 4.0 spec, which similarly doubled bandwidth over ubiquitous Gen 3.0 devices, and is an integral part of the latest devices from industry giants Intel®️ and NVIDIA.