Military Embedded Systems

Rugged switch-router designed with cybersecurity features chosen for EU program

News

November 18, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image.

SPAIN. RELYUM by SoC-e, company specializing in providing added value end-equipment for critical sectors, has shipped the first RELY-MIL-SEC production units to one of the largest European Union (EU) military programs. 

According to the company, RELY-MIL-SEC is a MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461G, and Common Criteria-LINCE by the Spanish National Cryptologic Center certified product that embeds networking and security technology.

This new concept of all-in-one rugged edge computing device is intended to offer ad-hoc security mechanism like SIEM integration with internal smart port mirroring, manual MAC addresses filtering mechanism, MAC port binding & authentication for login security, ports and protocols disabling capabilities, link aggregation for selected ports, dedicated cybersecurity sensors, and secure management and updates, according to officials.

The heart of this equipment is a Xilinx Ultrascale+ MPSoC device powered by SoC-e field-proven Hardware IP cores for PTP and low-latency Ethernet networking (10G, TSN, HSR/PRP). The results obtained in the tests of the first batch resulted in an extention of the contract with a new batch to be delivered in 2022.
 

Featured Companies

RELYUM

Website
[email protected]
+34 944 420 700
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Army Chinook helicopter. U.S. Army photo.
News
Helmet-based displays for military helicopter pilots to improve with new image-processing techniques
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
PickNik Robotics’ MoveIt Studio Helps Organizations to Easily Command Complex Robotic Arms in the Most Challenging Environments
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Stock image.
News
Rugged switch-router designed with cybersecurity features chosen for EU program
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Press Release
Mobilicom secures first cybersecurity software contract
More Cyber