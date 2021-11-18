Rugged switch-router designed with cybersecurity features chosen for EU program

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. SPAIN. RELYUM by SoC-e, company specializing in providing added value end-equipment for critical sectors, has shipped the first RELY-MIL-SEC production units to one of the largest European Union (EU) military programs.

According to the company, RELY-MIL-SEC is a MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461G, and Common Criteria-LINCE by the Spanish National Cryptologic Center certified product that embeds networking and security technology.

This new concept of all-in-one rugged edge computing device is intended to offer ad-hoc security mechanism like SIEM integration with internal smart port mirroring, manual MAC addresses filtering mechanism, MAC port binding & authentication for login security, ports and protocols disabling capabilities, link aggregation for selected ports, dedicated cybersecurity sensors, and secure management and updates, according to officials.

The heart of this equipment is a Xilinx Ultrascale+ MPSoC device powered by SoC-e field-proven Hardware IP cores for PTP and low-latency Ethernet networking (10G, TSN, HSR/PRP). The results obtained in the tests of the first batch resulted in an extention of the contract with a new batch to be delivered in 2022.

