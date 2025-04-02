Military Embedded Systems

Signal-processing platform from Mercury will be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2025

News

April 02, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Mercury

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Mercury Systems will highlight its Mercury Processing Platform -- a group of tools that delivers delivers signal, compute, and data management technologies at the edge to support maritime defense and security -- at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition, set to be held April 6-9 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

According to information from Mercury, the Processing Platform spans the full breadth of signal processing with standard products and custom solutions from silicon to system scale.

The technologies used in the platform handle such tasks as analog and digital preprocessing of RF and microwave signals; real-time edge processing of signals to extract valuable, actionable data; recording, storing, protecting, and exchanging data and communications; visualization of analyzed data for situational awareness and mission execution.

The solutions are also engineered to ensure systemwide integrity and protect critical IP and sensitive data.

Sea-Air-Space attendees may visit Mercury at Booth #457.

