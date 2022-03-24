SiP devices unveiled based on AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC architecture

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Octavo Systems photo. HOUSTON, Texas. Octavo Systems, company specializing in mass market system-in-package (SiP) solutions, announced a new family of SiP devices based on the AMD Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Architecture.

According to the company, the OSDZU3, based on the ZU3, is designed to provide the benefits of SiP while delivering the performance and flexibility expected from the Zynq UltraScale+ architecture.

The announcement claims that the OSDZU3 is about 60% smaller than an equivalent system design with discrete components and provides access to all the interfaces and features on the ZU3. The power system also allows the designer to leverage all the power modes the ZU3 supports.

The company claims that Octavo Systems worked closely with DesignLinx, an AMD-Xilinx Premier Design Service Partner, to develop the base software platform needed to ensure the SiP integrates into the standard AMD-Xilinx tool flow.

Octavo Systems has also franchised Avnet as a global distributor to support the roll out and adoption of the new OSDZU3 System-in-Package.