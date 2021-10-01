SOSA Aligned Development Platform Speeds Integration Tasks

Eletter Product

The Model 8256 is a 3U VPX platform development platform that speeds integration tasks. It is aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard and includes IPMI and connectivity for RF and optical interfaces. The system is ideal for application development with Quartz® RFSoC data acquisition and processing boards. This SOSA platform facilitate interoperability, re-use, and rapid technology insertion, all consistent with the SOSA Consortium's approach and vision.



