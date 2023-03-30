SPY-6 radar contract from U.S. Navy won by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Raytheon

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon Technologies has won a $619 million contract to produce AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the U.S. Navy, the second option exercised from a March 2022 contract valued at up to $3 billion over five years, the company announced in a statement.

SPY-6 radars are designed to defend against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hostile aircraft, and surface ships simultaneously. The company claims the radar has a greater detection range, increased sensitivity, and more accurate discrimination compared to legacy radars.

SPY-6 radars currently are operating on Flight III DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. They are active electronically scanned array 3D radars that provide integrated air and missile defense to ships. The Navy also expects to install them on frigates, aircraft carriers, and amphibious ships.