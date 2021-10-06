VersaLogic expands its embedded server-class computer line

Press Release

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has added new 8 and 12-core processor models to its “Grizzly” server-class product family.

The Grizzly is a rugged embedded server unit (ESU) featuring an Intel 8, 12, or 16-core processor, full -40°C to +85°C operation, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet SFP+ ports, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, up to 128 GB of ECC memory and Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI 2.0) functionality. Typical power consumption is as low as 27.6 W. This combination makes it ideal for edge server, network appliance and IoT applications requiring multi-core processing and high data bandwidth within the constraints of a tight power budget.

Serving the Edge

“The capability of the Grizzly makes it ideal for situations where data gathering, processing, and storage need to be kept local for security or latency reasons, or to provide local cloud capability,” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President. “A processor with up to 16 cores coupled with up to 128 GB of ECC memory supports the use of hypervisors for running virtual machines.”

Designed and tested for full industrial temperature operation (-40º to +85ºC), as well as MIL-STD-202H for high impact and vibration, the Grizzly is the first embedded computer with up to 16 cores to offer this much performance in a compact, rugged package.

Connectivity

The Grizzly includes two SFP+ interface connectors which support high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet. They accept plug-in adaptors for copper connections, short-reach fiber, and long-reach fiber connections. The Grizzly also includes POE Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.0, digital I/O, and SATA 3 ports. Two mini-PCIe sockets support plug-in on-board expansion devices, such as GPS modules.

Server Class

Within its 110 x 155 x 50mm package, the Grizzly supports up to 128 GB of error correcting memory. This significant memory capacity simplifies running larger virtual machines and fully leveraging all 16 cores. The error correcting memory guards against single bit memory errors, which frequently occur in outer space and high-altitude applications. IPMI out-of-band board management is also supported. On-board data storage is enabled by an M.2 socket that supports up to 2 TB of high-speed solid state storage.

Long-term Availability

Like other VersaLogic products, the Grizzly is designed from the ground up for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle). Modifications Modifications to the off-the-shelf product are available for the Grizzly, even in low OEM quantities. Modifications include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, etc.

Pricing and Availability

The Grizzly (VL-ESU-5070) is now in stock at both VersaLogic Corp. and Digi-Key Corp. OEM pricing starts at $2,418. Contact [email protected] for more information.

