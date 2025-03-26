Aegis Combat System tests ability to counter hypersonic ballistic missile threats

Aegis Combat System tests ability to counter hypersonic ballistic missile threatsNews
March 26, 2025
KAUAI, Hawaii. The USS Pinckney (DDG 91) conducted a simulated engagement of a hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) using the Aegis Combat System during Flight Test Other-40 (FTX-40), Lockheed Martin announced in a statement.
The test, supported by the U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency, Lockheed Martin, and industry partners, used a simulated Standard Missile-6 Block IAU to engage the live MRBM target in a scenario designed to replicate a hypersonic threat, the statement reads. The test marked the operational use of the latest Aegis software in a virtualized configuration for a ballistic missile defense mission.
According to the company, the exercise validated software and hardware upgrades under Capability Package 24 / BMD 5.1.5 and demonstrated progress toward upcoming live-fire intercept tests. The Aegis system, fielded in both ship- and land-based platforms, was originally developed for air and missile defense but is now being adapted to address hypersonic threats.
The FTX-40 event follows previous test events such as FTX-23 and FTM-32, which focused on sensor tracking, communications, and intercept capability using upgraded SM-6 missile variants, the company says.