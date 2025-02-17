Eurofighter Mk1 radar development to continue under Hensoldt contract extension

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

ULM, Germany. Hensoldt won a contract extension worth approximately 350 million euros for further development of the Eurofighter Mk1 radar, the company announced in a statement.

The extension follows approval from the German and Spanish Ministries of Defence and includes additional development tasks commissioned by Airbus Defence and Space, the statement reads.

The Eurofighter Common Radar System Mark 1 (ECRS Mk1) is an electronically scanned array (E-Scan) radar designed to enhance the air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities of the Eurofighter, while also integrating electronic warfare functions, the company says. The system is being developed by a consortium consisting of Germany’s HENSOLDT Sensors GmbH and Spain’s Indra Sistemas S.A., in collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space.

Under the contract extension, Hensoldt will provide test systems for the German Airbus A320 D-ATRA radar test aircraft and implement revisions to the Mk1 Step 1 radar system. The agreement also includes an initial development phase for the ECRS Mk1 Step 2, which will introduce an e-scan radar capability with task-based management designed to reduce pilot workload, the company states.

Flight testing of the revised radar is expected to begin by late 2025, with installation on German Quadriga Eurofighters slated for 2027, the company adds.