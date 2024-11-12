Military Embedded Systems

Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor completes live-fire test with tactical ballistic missile

November 12, 2024

Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor completes live-fire test with tactical ballistic missile
Image via Raytheon

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico. Raytheon's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) completed a complex live-fire test involving a tactical ballistic missile, the company announced in a statement.

During the exercise, LTAMDS detected and tracked a tactical ballistic missile surrogate traveling at high speed and long range, the statement reads, adding that the radar integrated with the U.S. Army’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to pass target data to guide a PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor to defeat the threat.

This marks the fifth in a series of increasingly complex tests for LTAMDS, which is undergoing evaluation as part of its path toward production. The 360-degree radar, designed to counter modern air and missile threats, has been tested with prototype units at multiple Army and Raytheon sites. It is expected to transition to production in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, according to the company.

