Military Embedded Systems

New ECRS Mk2 radar takes flight on UK Typhoon test aircraft

News

September 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

New ECRS Mk2 radar takes flight on UK Typhoon test aircraft
Image via BAE Systems

LANCASHIRE, United Kingdom. The European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2), a new radar designed to equip Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots with advanced electronic warfare capabilities, successfully completed its first flight, BAE Systems announced in a statement.

The prototype radar was tested on a UK Typhoon test and evaluation aircraft, supported by its developer, Leonardo UK. In addition to traditional radar functions, the ECRS Mk2 can locate and suppress enemy air defenses through electronic jamming, allowing pilots to remain beyond the reach of threats, the statement reads.

This milestone is part of an ongoing development program aimed at enhancing the RAF's Typhoon fleet and its air combat capabilities.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
Image via Electra
News
Ultra Short aircraft tested by Electra in U.S. military flight demonstrations

September 24, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via BAE Systems
News
New ECRS Mk2 radar takes flight on UK Typhoon test aircraft

September 30, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI, data storage among featured tech at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

September 18, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber