New ECRS Mk2 radar takes flight on UK Typhoon test aircraft

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

LANCASHIRE, United Kingdom. The European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2), a new radar designed to equip Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots with advanced electronic warfare capabilities, successfully completed its first flight, BAE Systems announced in a statement.

The prototype radar was tested on a UK Typhoon test and evaluation aircraft, supported by its developer, Leonardo UK. In addition to traditional radar functions, the ECRS Mk2 can locate and suppress enemy air defenses through electronic jamming, allowing pilots to remain beyond the reach of threats, the statement reads.

This milestone is part of an ongoing development program aimed at enhancing the RAF's Typhoon fleet and its air combat capabilities.