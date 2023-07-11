PAC-3 interceptor communicates with SPY-1 radar for first time in test

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Lockheed

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey. Lockheed Martin's Patriot Advanced Capability - 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor interacted with the AN/SPY-1 Radar, a core component of the Aegis Weapon System, during a test for the first time, according to the company.

Communication was established between the PAC-3 MSE interceptor and the AN/SPY-1 Radar, which are intended to help militaries worldwide defend against advanced, maneuverable threats via the Aegis Weapon System, the statement reads.

The PAC-3 MSE Radio Frequency Data Link was modified to communicate with the SPY-1 radar, which operates on an S-band frequency, requiring the conversion of PAC-3 MSE's existing dual-band datalink to a tri-band datalink for S-band communication, the statement adds.

Nearly 100 U.S. Navy Aegis Cruisers and Destroyers are equipped with SPY-1 radars.