Retlif Testing Laboratories Increases Proximity Testing Services for Customers in NY, PA and NH

Press Release

September 13, 2021, Ronkonkoma, NY, USA……Retlif Testing Laboratories, a globally recognized, independent EMC/EMI and environmental testing organization, has announced the expansion of Radiated Immunity testing services at their laboratories in Ronkonkoma, New York; Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Harleysville, Pennsylvania. The expansion includes proximity fields in accordance with IEC 61000-4-39, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) – Part 4-39: Testing and measurement techniques – Radiated fields in close proximity – Immunity test. This test method establishes test levels and test procedures to evaluate the immunity of electronic equipment when used in close proximity to RF transmitters.

“Acquisition of the specified Schwarzbeck loop and TEM Horn antennas, coupled with our existing extensive inventory of test and measurement instrumentation, gives Retlif the ability to provide magnetic and proximity field test levels at, and well above, Level 4 requirements,” Retlif Director of Engineering Richard Reitz commented.

Radiated Immunity testing is essential in numerous industries including military, maritime, rail, and transportation. “This is a time and cost-saving advantage for manufacturers in wide variety of applications,” Mr. Reitz commented, “ranging from consumer products like phones and self-driving vehicles, to large scale systems such as assembly lines, recycling plants and anti-aircraft systems.”

“There are numerous types of proximity sensors, “ Mr. Reitz added. “Essentially, all detect an object’s presence when it disturbs or enters a sensor’s field. Infrared radiation (IR), electromagnetic fields, sound and light may be utilized by the sensor to detect a target.”

For more information, please contact: Mr. Jamie Stanco, Progressive Marketing Group, Inc. (631) 756-7160 [email protected]

###

About Retlif Testing Laboratories

One of the first independent EMC laboratories to gain accreditation in the United States, Retlif Testing Laboratories was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, USA. Retlif is one of the USA’s highest profile independent testing laboratories and provides complete EMC/EMI and Environmental Simulation Testing and engineering services for medical, aerospace and aviation, avionics, rail and transit, maritime, military, defense, and homeland security products. Retlif’s test data is globally recognized. The organization is strategically focused on test results with a mission to provide tangible customer value through testing and engineering services.