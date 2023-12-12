Military Embedded Systems

Spectrum simulation tech from Northrop Grumman gets AOC 2023 spotlight

News

December 12, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Northrop Grumman

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Northrop Grumman is highlighting its Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) at the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to the company announcement, the CEESIM is a modular software-defined tool used to perform radio frequency (RF) simulation of multiple, simultaneous emitters linked to static/dynamic platforms required to accurately simulate true combat conditions.

Testing and validation of sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) equipment is the most efficient way to perform simulation, thereby ensuring that hardware-enabled technology keeps pace with changing threats and helps the warfighter to maintain the tactical advantage in the electromagnetic battlefield.

The company says that the tool's core system building blocks are implemented in a VPX form factor that can be used to create a wide range of system configurations based on individual user requirements; a flexible approach enables users to obtain only the hardware needed to meet test requirements for the most cost-effective solution. 

AOC 2023 attendees may visit Northrop Grumman at Booth #1117.

 

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms