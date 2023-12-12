Spectrum simulation tech from Northrop Grumman gets AOC 2023 spotlight

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Northrop Grumman 60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Northrop Grumman is highlighting its Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) at the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to the company announcement, the CEESIM is a modular software-defined tool used to perform radio frequency (RF) simulation of multiple, simultaneous emitters linked to static/dynamic platforms required to accurately simulate true combat conditions.

Testing and validation of sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) equipment is the most efficient way to perform simulation, thereby ensuring that hardware-enabled technology keeps pace with changing threats and helps the warfighter to maintain the tactical advantage in the electromagnetic battlefield.

The company says that the tool's core system building blocks are implemented in a VPX form factor that can be used to create a wide range of system configurations based on individual user requirements; a flexible approach enables users to obtain only the hardware needed to meet test requirements for the most cost-effective solution.

