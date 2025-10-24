Military Embedded Systems

TRS-4D radar tested on German frigate during naval exercise

News

October 24, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

TRS-4D radar tested on German frigate during naval exercise
Image via Hensoldt

ULM, Germany. HENSOLDT supported the live-fire testing of the German Navy’s frigate Baden-Württemberg using its non-rotating TRS-4D naval radar integrated with Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM air defense system, the company announced in a statement.

According to HENSOLDT, the exercise marked the first deployment of the TRS-4D in conjunction with the IRIS-T SLM on a naval platform. The radar -- part of the company’s medium-range radar family -- shares core technology with the land-based TRML-4D, which has been used for several years within the IRIS-T SLM system, the statement reads.

HENSOLDT reports that the family-based radar approach enables streamlined upgrades, improved logistics for spare parts, and simplified training. Variants of the TRS-4D are already fielded on multiple German Navy vessels, including F125 frigates and K130 corvettes.

The company states that software-based enhancements allow the radar to adapt to varied operational scenarios, supporting maritime forces with advanced situational awareness and air defense capabilities.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Electronic warfare integration and sustainment for U.S. Army to be performed by CACI

January 28, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
TQMC800 1000BASE-T Ethernet photo: TEWS Technologies
News
VITA 93 module group launches for use in demanding embedded applications

January 27, 2026

More Comms