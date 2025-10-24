TRS-4D radar tested on German frigate during naval exercise

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ULM, Germany. HENSOLDT supported the live-fire testing of the German Navy’s frigate Baden-Württemberg using its non-rotating TRS-4D naval radar integrated with Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM air defense system, the company announced in a statement.

According to HENSOLDT, the exercise marked the first deployment of the TRS-4D in conjunction with the IRIS-T SLM on a naval platform. The radar -- part of the company’s medium-range radar family -- shares core technology with the land-based TRML-4D, which has been used for several years within the IRIS-T SLM system, the statement reads.

HENSOLDT reports that the family-based radar approach enables streamlined upgrades, improved logistics for spare parts, and simplified training. Variants of the TRS-4D are already fielded on multiple German Navy vessels, including F125 frigates and K130 corvettes.

The company states that software-based enhancements allow the radar to adapt to varied operational scenarios, supporting maritime forces with advanced situational awareness and air defense capabilities.