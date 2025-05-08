Unleash Edge AI Computing with Elma's SOSA Aligned CompacFrame: Revolutionary AI Processing for Defense Applications at the Tactical Edge

Elma Electronic unveils its most advanced SOSA aligned development platform: the 7-slot AI-optimized CompacFrame chassis. Specifically engineered for AI deployment at the tactical edge, this portable powerhouse features six 3U plug-in card slots with one VITA 62 power supply slot, enabling direct SBC-to-GPU coupling through the backplane for unprecedented processing efficiency where it matters most - in the field.

Bring AI to the Tactical Edge

The CompacFrame excels where computational intensity meets battlefield requirements at the tactical edge. Its dual-domain architecture delivers mission-critical AI capabilities with simultaneous inference model execution and signal processing in hostile environments, ideal for:

Advanced radar systems (beamforming, SAR, GMTI)

Autonomous navigation and threat detection

Multi-input target tracking and situational awareness

Real-time surveillance with high-definition display capabilities

Uncompromising Performance Meets MOSA Compliance

Designed with SOSA and CMOSS alignment at its core, this development platform ensures seamless integration with the Modular Open Systems Approach. The SOSA aligned VITA 46.11 chassis manager provides complete system oversight via a convenient rear connector.

Superior Connectivity for AI Workloads

The 6+1 backplane architecture delivers exceptional throughput with:

100GBASE-KR4 dual-domain Ethernet switching

PCIe Gen4 expansion plane support

16 dedicated PCIe lanes between host SBC and GPU

Meshed GPU connectivity between slots 5 and 6

Effortless Development Environment

Accommodate both air- and conduction-cooled plug-in cards in this versatile platform. Keep your focus on innovation rather than infrastructure with streamlined access to rear-mounted Ethernet, serial, and USB ports, plus front LED indicators for power, fan, and temperature status.

Develop to deploy tactical edge AI capabilities with Elma's CompacFrame - where open standards meet battlefield-ready computing power for decisive operational advantage.

