Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Omnetics Connector Corporation offerings at DSEI 2023

Sponsored Story

September 05, 2023

Omnetics Connector Corporation, a leading global provider of precision and high-reliability electronic connectors and interconnect systems, is gearing up to mark its presence at this year's DSEI. We are pleased to invite you to booth H8-353, where you can explore our established range of products that have been serving various industries for over 30 years.

Built with precision in our Minnesota factory, Omnetics' products adhere to the stringent standards of ISO 9001, MIL-DTL-83513, and MIL-DTL-32139, and are ITAR registered. These connectors are known for their exceptional performance in challenging work environments, making them a preferred choice in the military, aviation, space and aerospace sectors.

At DSEI, Omnetics will showcase a selection of high-reliability connectors that are integral in high-mobility interconnect applications found in robotics, surveillance systems, and orbital satellite technology. These connectors are highly sought after by designers for their compact size and exceptional performance.

Omnetics' portfolio is a testament to the company's commitment to quality, offering a range of connectors that are ideal for defense programs where factors such as size, weight, and signal integrity are of utmost importance. The portfolio includes:

· MIL-DTL-32139 Nano-D connectors

· MIL-DTL-83513 Micro-D connectors

· Hybrid connector configurations

· Micro and Nano strip connectors

· Micro and Nano circular connectors

· Cable assemblies

Omnetics takes pride in its Flex Pin Design, a concept that stands the test of time, featuring components made from ASTM B194 beryllium copper (BeCu), ensuring high conductivity and resilience, meeting military specification requirements with ease.

In the sphere of ruggedized miniature connectors for military applications, Omnetics stands as a trusted partner. The company is adept at facilitating the rapid development and deployment of modern soldier electronic systems, combining various parameters such as high portability, small size, and rugged performance into one operating interconnection unit.

Omnetics is dedicated to working closely with system designers to adapt interconnect designs to meet specific application requirements, offering not only standard connector samples for evaluation but also the expertise of a "solid model" design team leader to collaborate directly with clients.

Join Omnetics at booth H8-353 to learn more about how its advanced design group can assist in bringing your transformative ideas to life, fostering the next generation of technology.

Link to white paper: https://www.omnetics.com/Portals/0/Files/Publications/Shielding%20and%20Cyber%20protection%20on%20Miniature%20Cable%20and%20Connector%20Systems%20.pdf

Booth: H8-353

Featured Companies

Omnetics Connector Corporation

8840 Evergreen Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55433
Website
[email protected]
+1 763-572-0656
Categories
Unmanned - Connectors
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms