EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Omnetics Connector Corporation offerings at DSEI 2023

Omnetics Connector Corporation, a leading global provider of precision and high-reliability electronic connectors and interconnect systems, is gearing up to mark its presence at this year's DSEI. We are pleased to invite you to booth H8-353, where you can explore our established range of products that have been serving various industries for over 30 years.

Built with precision in our Minnesota factory, Omnetics' products adhere to the stringent standards of ISO 9001, MIL-DTL-83513, and MIL-DTL-32139, and are ITAR registered. These connectors are known for their exceptional performance in challenging work environments, making them a preferred choice in the military, aviation, space and aerospace sectors.

At DSEI, Omnetics will showcase a selection of high-reliability connectors that are integral in high-mobility interconnect applications found in robotics, surveillance systems, and orbital satellite technology. These connectors are highly sought after by designers for their compact size and exceptional performance.

Omnetics' portfolio is a testament to the company's commitment to quality, offering a range of connectors that are ideal for defense programs where factors such as size, weight, and signal integrity are of utmost importance. The portfolio includes:

· MIL-DTL-32139 Nano-D connectors

· MIL-DTL-83513 Micro-D connectors

· Hybrid connector configurations

· Micro and Nano strip connectors

· Micro and Nano circular connectors

· Cable assemblies

Omnetics takes pride in its Flex Pin Design, a concept that stands the test of time, featuring components made from ASTM B194 beryllium copper (BeCu), ensuring high conductivity and resilience, meeting military specification requirements with ease.

In the sphere of ruggedized miniature connectors for military applications, Omnetics stands as a trusted partner. The company is adept at facilitating the rapid development and deployment of modern soldier electronic systems, combining various parameters such as high portability, small size, and rugged performance into one operating interconnection unit.

Omnetics is dedicated to working closely with system designers to adapt interconnect designs to meet specific application requirements, offering not only standard connector samples for evaluation but also the expertise of a "solid model" design team leader to collaborate directly with clients.

Join Omnetics at booth H8-353 to learn more about how its advanced design group can assist in bringing your transformative ideas to life, fostering the next generation of technology.

Link to white paper: https://www.omnetics.com/Portals/0/Files/Publications/Shielding%20and%20Cyber%20protection%20on%20Miniature%20Cable%20and%20Connector%20Systems%20.pdf

Booth: H8-353