Harsh-environment products from ITT spotlighted at AUSA 2022

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy ITT

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. Critical-component maker ITT is showcasing several of its products -- from Cannon, Enidine, and KONI -- that are designed to withstand the harshest environments.

Connector company ITT Cannon is showing miniaturized products used in the defense sector, including the HDx series of small-form-factor connector mechanisms aimed at enabling frontline troops to share voice, data, and imagery in real time in any environment, including in water up to 20 meters; the MKJ series of small connectors having several coupling options, providing flexible mating capabilities suitable for all military applications; and Cannon's high-speed fiber-optic termini -- used with Cannon's robust circular and rectangular product series -- that combine with complex cable harnesses to provide full end-to-end integrated solutions.

Also at AUSA, shock and vibration segment ITT Enidine will show its military shock-isolation components, while ITT KONI will show its military-aimed shock absorber and suspension products.

Show attendees can visit ITT at Booth 3333.