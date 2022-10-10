Military Embedded Systems

Harsh-environment products from ITT spotlighted at AUSA 2022

News

October 10, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Harsh-environment products from ITT spotlighted at AUSA 2022
Image courtesy ITT

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. Critical-component maker ITT is showcasing several of its products -- from Cannon, Enidine, and KONI -- that are designed to withstand the harshest environments. 

Connector company ITT Cannon is showing miniaturized products used in the defense sector, including the HDx series of small-form-factor connector mechanisms aimed at enabling frontline troops to share voice, data, and imagery in real time in any environment, including in water up to 20 meters; the MKJ series of small connectors having several coupling options, providing flexible mating capabilities suitable for all military applications; and Cannon's high-speed fiber-optic termini -- used with Cannon's robust circular and rectangular product series -- that combine with complex cable harnesses to provide full end-to-end integrated solutions.

Also at AUSA, shock and vibration segment ITT Enidine will show its military shock-isolation components, while ITT KONI will show its military-aimed shock absorber and suspension products.

Show attendees can visit ITT at Booth 3333.

Featured Companies

ITT Inc.

1133 Westchester Ave.
White Plains, New York 10604
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Connectors
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image: Teledyne FLIR
News
Sensors for mobile command and control shown by Teledyne FLIR Defense at AUSA 2022

October 11, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
VP891 3U VPX FPGA carrier card photo: Abaco
News
Products aligned to SOSA standard highlighted by Abaco at AUSA 2022 show

October 10, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI predictive maintenance for U.S. Army to be provided by Palantir

October 06, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber