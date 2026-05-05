Modular VITA 67 Interconnects Available at ICC

Eletter Product

ICC is an authorized distributor of the Amphenol SV Microwave VITA 67 RF product portfolio, engineered for the density and performance demands of Open VPX and SOSA-aligned embedded systems platforms deployed across mil-aero programs, including mission-critical defense and electronic warfare applications.

VITA 67.3 Backplane and Plug-In Modules

Amphenol SV Microwave's VITA 67.3 offering covers SMPM and SMPS RF interfaces, all compliant with ANSI/VITA 67.3-2023. Key differentiators of the 67 standard include backplane-side floating contacts and undefined port locations, giving plug-in module designers the freedom to implement direct PCB launches without requiring RF cable assemblies on the card side.

Available configurations include 10- and 14-port SMPM modules and 12- and 19-port SMPS modules with mated pair performance rated to 40 GHz (67 GHz for SMPS). All series are rated to MIL-STD-810 for vibration and support a minimum of 500 mating cycles.

VITA 66.5 Hybrid Modules

For programs requiring combined RF and fiber optic connectivity, SV offers VITA 66.5 hybrid modules integrating coaxial contacts with Multi-Mode MT Ferrules in SOSA-aligned configurations across half-width, full-width, and 1.5-width form factors.

VITA 67.1 / 67.2 Support

SV Microwave’s 4-port (67.1) and 8-port (67.2) SMPM backplane and plug-in modules remain available for programs on legacy Open VPX architectures.



Visit ICC online or contact your local representative to source Amphenol SV Microwave VITA 67 solutions.

