Product of the Week: ODU AMC High-Density Metal Connectors
October 27, 2025
This week’s product, the ODU AMC High-Density metal connector, is designed for reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) applications, as they integrate as many as 27 contacts from a diameter of 7 mm. Thanks to its compact nature and flexibility, the ODU AMC High‐Density connector is ideal for military and security applications, test and measurement technology, and industrial electronics applications.
In additional to compact signal options, the product line includes versions for power (up to 15 A) and data transfer (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, 5 A power) in compact, high-density configurations. The ODU AMC high-density connector offers a long service life of more than 5,000 mating cycles, even under challenging conditions. Intuitive mate and demate operation and mechanical color-coding help to aid operators and reduce user error.
Configurations
- Metal connector plug housing deliverable in three sizes
- Outer diameter: 7 mm to 15 mm
- Number of contacts: 2 to 27
- Inserts for high-speed data transmission
- International protection class IP68/IP6K9K
- Salt-spray resistance
- Tested according to various military standards
- Uniform distance from mounting flange to PCB enables multiple connectors to be placed on the same board
Materials and Applicability
The ODU AMC High-Density connector series uses PEEK as the insulator material with housings made of brass, and plated with ruthenium over nickel. The connectors have an operating temperature range: −51 °C to +125 °C.
Complete System Solution
Services include:
- 100% outgoing inspection
- ISO 14644-1:2015 clean room assembly available
- Factory-automated equipment and processes (cutting, stripping, etc.)
- Low- and high-pressure overmolding
- Ultrasonic welding
- EMI-shielded enclosure assembly
- Custom labeling
- Various potting options for sealed systems
- Overmolded cable transitions (1-to-2, 1-to-3, etc.)
