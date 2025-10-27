Product of the Week: ODU AMC High-Density Metal Connectors

This week’s product, the ODU AMC High-Density metal connector, is designed for reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) applications, as they integrate as many as 27 contacts from a diameter of 7 mm. Thanks to its compact nature and flexibility, the ODU AMC High‐Density connector is ideal for military and security applications, test and measurement technology, and industrial electronics applications.

In additional to compact signal options, the product line includes versions for power (up to 15 A) and data transfer (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, 5 A power) in compact, high-density configurations. The ODU AMC high-density connector offers a long service life of more than 5,000 mating cycles, even under challenging conditions. Intuitive mate and demate operation and mechanical color-coding help to aid operators and reduce user error.

Configurations

Metal connector plug housing deliverable in three sizes

Outer diameter: 7 mm to 15 mm

Number of contacts: 2 to 27

Inserts for high-speed data transmission

International protection class IP68/IP6K9K

Salt-spray resistance

Tested according to various military standards

Uniform distance from mounting flange to PCB enables multiple connectors to be placed on the same board

Materials and Applicability

The ODU AMC High-Density connector series uses PEEK as the insulator material with housings made of brass, and plated with ruthenium over nickel. The connectors have an operating temperature range: −51 °C to +125 °C.

Complete System Solution

Services include:

100% outgoing inspection

ISO 14644-1:2015 clean room assembly available

Factory-automated equipment and processes (cutting, stripping, etc.)

Low- and high-pressure overmolding

Ultrasonic welding

EMI-shielded enclosure assembly

Custom labeling

Various potting options for sealed systems

Overmolded cable transitions (1-to-2, 1-to-3, etc.)

For more information, visit the AMU High-Density page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.