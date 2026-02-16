Product of the Week: Omnetics Nano-D/Bi-Lobe Single Row Horizontal SMT (AA)

This week’s product, the Omnetics Nano-D/Bi-Lobe Single Row Horizontal SMT (AA) connectors, meet MIL-STD 32139 and are designed for the stringent size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements needed for military and space applications. The devices are suited for applications calling for extreme signal integrity and harsh-environment specifications such as radar, weapons systems, communications gear, satellites, instrumentation, avionics, and more.

The Nano-D/Bi-Lobe connectors offer an extremely low-profile package that is well-suited for pick-and-place mounting methods. They also have a very tight pitch of .025″ (.64 mm) centerlines.

Featuring Omnetics highly reliable gold-plated Flex Pin contact system, the connectors conform to the requirements of MIL-DTL-32139. Available with threaded mounting holes suitable for PCB and flex mounting, the Omnetics components are available in standard sizes ranging from 5 through 51 positions, as well as custom configurations.

Miniaturization demand

Improvements in chip technology have impacted circuit board designs as well as connector and cable interconnections, demanding greater miniaturization at lower voltages and current levels. The family of Nano-D connectors meets this need, as each connector is designed to perform at military specification levels for high-reliability and extreme environments. Most Nano-D connectors evolved from the older Micro-D and follow the similar specifications.

Electrical mechanical specifications

Temperature: -55 °C to +125 °C (200 °C w/HTE)

Dielectric withstand voltage: 250 VAC RMS Sea Level

Contact resistance: 71 mV Drop @ 1 AMP

Current rating: 1 AMP per contact

Durability: 200 mating cycles minimum

Insulation resistance: 5000 megohms min @ 100 VDC

Shock: 100 gs with no discontinuities > 10 nanoseconds

Vibration: 20 gs with no discontinuities > 10 nanoseconds

Thermal vacuum outgassing: 1.0% max TML, 0.1% max VCM

Mating/Unmating force: 7 oz. (198 g) max per contact

Material specifications

Shell material and finish: aluminum shell, electroless nickel plated aluminum shell, black anodized aluminum shell, cadmium plated titanium shell, unplated stainless steel shell, passivated

Insulator: liquid crystal polymer per MIL-DTL-32139 or PEEK

Pin: gold-plated BeCu [highly conductive copper beryllium]

Socket: gold-plated copper alloy

Encapsulant: epoxy

