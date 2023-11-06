$125 million defense package for Ukraine from DoD includes C-UAS, air defense

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez

WASHINGTON, D.C. Ukraine is set to receive a diverse array of military support, including counter-drone systems, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, and precision munitions, as part of the latest U.S. defense package, the Department of Defense announced.

The assistance, valued at up to $125 million, will also provide Ukraine with artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, and other equipment. This initiative marks the 50th U.S. security package for Ukraine since August 2021 and includes a variety of small arms ammunition, demolition munitions, and essential field equipment, the DoD statement reads.

In addition to the items from Defense Department inventories, the package is complemented by $300 million from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which funds capabilities directly procured from the defense industry.