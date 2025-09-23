Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered counter-drone system demonstrated by L3Harris, Shield AI

News

September 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies and Shield AI demonstrated an artificial intelligence-enabled system for detecting and tracking uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) during a Department of Defense Technology Readiness Experimentation event, the companies announced in a statement.

The demonstration integrated Shield AI’s Tracker counter-UAS software with L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical/infrared sensors, the statement reads. According to the companies, the system detected multiple classes of drones at longer ranges than current solutions, including when they were partially obscured by structures or environmental conditions.

The statement notes that the next phase of testing will refine models of airborne object behavior to expand performance across air, land, and maritime environments under varying conditions. The companies add that the capability will be integrated with the L3Harris VAMPIRE counter-UAS platform, which is designed to defend against small drone threats.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Kongsberg buys strike and counter-drone missile development company

December 23, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Rheinmetall
News
RCH155 wheeled howitzers ordered for German Armed Forces

December 23, 2025

More Comms