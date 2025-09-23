AI-powered counter-drone system demonstrated by L3Harris, Shield AI

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies and Shield AI demonstrated an artificial intelligence-enabled system for detecting and tracking uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) during a Department of Defense Technology Readiness Experimentation event, the companies announced in a statement.

The demonstration integrated Shield AI’s Tracker counter-UAS software with L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical/infrared sensors, the statement reads. According to the companies, the system detected multiple classes of drones at longer ranges than current solutions, including when they were partially obscured by structures or environmental conditions.

The statement notes that the next phase of testing will refine models of airborne object behavior to expand performance across air, land, and maritime environments under varying conditions. The companies add that the capability will be integrated with the L3Harris VAMPIRE counter-UAS platform, which is designed to defend against small drone threats.