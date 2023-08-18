Air defense equipment contracts for Ukraine inked by UK Ministry of Defence

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy UK government

LONDON, England. The Ministry of Defence, on behalf of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), has signed three contracts to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities with a total value surpassing £90m, the Ministry announced in a statement.

The contracts encompass a £56 million agreement with the Norwegian defense firm, Kongsberg, for counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). These vehicle-mounted systems are devised to identify, trace, disrupt, or dismantle UAS systems, and Kongsberg's CORTEX Typhon system designed for swift deployment and repositioning, the statement reads.

This system can function autonomously or integrate into a broader network, leveraging an intricate array of sensors, cameras, radars, and electronic surveillance tools to impede or destroy drones, according to the statement.

Simultaneously, a new batch of aerial reconnaissance drones has been delivered to Ukraine. These drones are intended for land and sea reconnaissance assignments, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have initiated training on over 100 drones, the statement adds.