Military Embedded Systems

Air defense equipment contracts for Ukraine inked by UK Ministry of Defence

News

August 18, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Air defense equipment contracts for Ukraine inked by UK Ministry of Defence
Photo courtesy UK government

LONDON, England. The Ministry of Defence, on behalf of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), has signed three contracts to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities with a total value surpassing £90m, the Ministry announced in a statement.

The contracts encompass a £56 million agreement with the Norwegian defense firm, Kongsberg, for counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). These vehicle-mounted systems are devised to identify, trace, disrupt, or dismantle UAS systems, and Kongsberg's CORTEX Typhon system designed for swift deployment and repositioning, the statement reads.

This system can function autonomously or integrate into a broader network, leveraging an intricate array of sensors, cameras, radars, and electronic surveillance tools to impede or destroy drones, according to the statement.

Simultaneously, a new batch of aerial reconnaissance drones has been delivered to Ukraine. These drones are intended for land and sea reconnaissance assignments, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have initiated training on over 100 drones, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

1725 Duke Street, Suite 600
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber