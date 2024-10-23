Military Embedded Systems

Anti-drone radar system for Qatar to be developed by Fincantieri, Barzan

October 23, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Stock image

DOHA, Qatar. Fincantieri Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Barzan Holdings to jointly develop the Omega360 radar system for Qatar’s national anti-drone defense, the company announced in a statement.

The partnership includes plans for local production of 40 Omega360 units and the creation of a Center of Excellence in Qatar for assembly and maintenance, the statement reads. The Omega360 radar, which features a fully digital architecture and advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, is designed to detect and classify micro and nano drones across 360 degrees, the company says.

The first operational systems are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

