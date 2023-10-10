C-UAS variant of Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle unveiled by BAE Systems at AUSA

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. BAE Systems unveiled a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) prototype of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) at the Association of the United States Army annual event.

The prototype, developed on the same chassis as previous AMPV models, incorporates the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) enhancements, emphasizing the vehicle's adaptability to integrate emerging technologies, according to a company statement, which adds that this design facilitates the potential addition of new turreted variants inclusive of C-UAS to the AMPV's range.

The C-UAS prototype is equipped with the Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret, similar to the U.S. Army's Mobile Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) system, the company says. The RIwP is designed for air defense, anti-armor, or diverse mission capabilities, combining precision medium-caliber and indirect firepower, the statement adds.