Counter-drone system ordered by Sweden from Saab

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Sweden placed an order worth about SEK 2.6 billion with Saab for a mobile, modular counter-uncrewed aerial system meant to protect the Swedish Armed Forces and civil infrastructure from drone threats, the company announced in a statement.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2027 and 2028, the statement reads. Saab says the system is being developed and fielded in partnership with the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, also known as FMV.

According to the company, the counter-uncrewed aerial system is intended to detect, track, and counter low-flying small- and medium-sized drones. Saab says the system is built as a modular, mobile platform that can be integrated with other defense systems and used as part of a layered air and drone defense approach.

The company says the system combines Saab sensors and effectors with selected third-party technologies in one interoperable configuration. Saab also states that the design is based on established components and is ready for deployment.

The order is intended to strengthen and complement Sweden’s existing air defense and drone defense posture, according to the statement.