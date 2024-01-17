Counter-UAS and air defense systems contract won by Kratos

Military Embedded Systems

January 17, 2024

Dan Taylor

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. won $50 million worth of contracts from an unidentified customer for the development and support of counter uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS), air defense, and radar systems, the company announced in a statement.

The work related to these awards will be conducted at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and various customer locations. The company did not provide any further details on the contract "due to security-related, competitive and other considerations," the statement reads.

"The total value encompasses contracts and programs granted to Kratos on a single award or sole source basis," the statement adds.

