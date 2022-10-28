Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS capability tested by U.S. Army using Q-53 radar

News

October 28, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS capability tested by U.S. Army using Q-53 radar
Image courtesy Lockheed Martin

YUMA, Arizona. The U.S. Army integrated the AN/TPQ-53 (Q-53) multi-mission radar with an Army command and control system to launch a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) defeat system during a recent test, Q-53 manufacturer Lockheed Martin said in a statement.

"During the exercise, the Q-53 integrated with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system to serve as the primary fire control source for the Coyote Block 2 C-UAS defeat system during testing in Yuma," the statement reads.

Lockheed has delivered a total of 195 Q-53 radars to the Army and international partners. The radar is designed to detect, classify, track, and determine the location of indirect fire such as mortars, rockets, and artillery, the statement reads.

The Army awarded Lockheed a follow-on contract last year to "demonstrate the ability of the Q-53 radars to enhance future capability," including by providing support for long-range precision fires and air and missile defense missions, the company says.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

